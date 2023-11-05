Matthew Stafford ruled out for Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams have ruled out Matthew Stafford for Week 9’s game against the Green Bay Packers. In addition, the Rams will be without right tackle Rob Havenstein and linebacker Ernest Jones, marking three key starters unavailable for a game that could determine the direction of the rest of L.A.’s season.

Puka Nacua is active after being questionable going into the weekend. Brett Rypien will start at quarterback with Dresser Winn as the backup.

Rams inactives: QB Matthew Stafford, RT Rob Havenstein, RB Myles Gaskin, LB Ernest Jones, OL Zach Thomas and DE Earnest Brown.



WR Puka Nacua, who was questionable to play, is active. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 5, 2023

\There’s been plenty of speculation and guesses as to whether Stafford would be able to play or not and I wondered if Sean McVay should give Stafford a break to let him rest before the bye week. Well it seems we got the answer a bit before the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers kickoff for their early Sunday matchup.

If Stafford really was a game-time decision then hopefully he is closer to being healthy than originally feared when he sustained his thumb injury against the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford is not a perfect QB (no one is) but he is about as tough as it gets, even at his “old” age of 35. Despite the quarterback being a bit turnover prone, and that is NOT all on the QB, a healthy Stafford gives LA their best chance to win this year. Brett Rypien has some Super Bowl winning sized shoes to fill while McVay gets another prime chance to show if he is still one of the best playcallers in the league.

Ready or not here comes the Rams without Stafford.