Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers: Game thread for first half

The Los Angeles Rams (3-5) travel to take on the Green Bay Packers (2-5) during the early slate of games for Week 9 of the NFL season. Both the Rams and Packers have been trending in the wrong direction after starting their respective seasons strong. Which cold team will be able find a way to get a W?

Say what you want, but each franchise has has solid quarterback play over the last several seasons. Of course Green Bay has had unbelievable stretch between Brett Farve and Rodgers, but Rams fans can’t complain about the recent successful seasons helmed behind Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. Both fan bases want more. No amount of success is enough.

Jordan Love has been the replacement for future Hall of Fame quarterback Rodgers, and Aaron Donald may be excited that he doesn’t have to face Rodgers this time around. The Packers must be thrilled they most likely won’t have to see Matthew Stafford due to a thumb injury. Instead, LA is expected to go with Brett Rypien.

There were reports earlier in the year that the Rams asked the NFL not to make the team travel to Lambeau Field. Andrew Siciliano on the Rich Eisen show pointed out that with this game LA has traveled to Lambeau 4 season in a row. LA has lost the last three. Can Sean McVay and Co. turn their luck around in this one?

Enjoy the first half of the contest, and talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times! Go Rams!