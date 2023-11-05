Random Ramsdom: All eyes on QB going into Week 9

Barring a miracle, Matthew Stafford will be inactive for the L.A. Rams against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. With the bye week on deck, Sean McVay may choose to play it safe and give his quarterback an extra week of rest before returning from a UCL injury in his hand. However, if the Rams lose to the Packers on Sunday, is there much of a point to bringing Stafford back at all?

Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford, listed as questionable for Sunday due to his thumb injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Packers, though the team is giving him all the time it can before it has to make any final decisions about his availability, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2023

Rypien relieved Stafford in the Rams’ Week 8 loss to the Cowboys after the latter suffered a sprained UCL in his right thumb. Head coach Sean McVay announced Monday that Stafford, who did not practice this week, would be day to day. With a bye looming after Sunday, Los Angeles will give it a go for hopefully just one game sans Stafford. Stafford’s thrown for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games with the Rams. Though his statistics don’t generally sing his praises, the veteran has had his old zip and touch on his passes. Thusly, it’s a major loss for the Rams.

Both Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry said this week that they were preparing as if Stafford was going to play, as a player of his caliber demands a week of preparation. Neither seemed to think that the offense would change much, from a structural standpoint, if it was Rypien getting the nod instead of Stafford, either. In his NFL regular-season career, Rypien has gone 2-1 as a starter, but it hasn’t been due to his performance. He’s thrown four touchdowns to eight interceptions for a passer rating of 62.8 in his career, a mark that ranks below the season-long passer rating of all NFL franchises other than the Cleveland Browns this season.

