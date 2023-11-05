Rams vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Now that every game is labeled “must win” for any chance at the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams travel to Wisconsin Sunday, November 5 to battle the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PST on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.

While “frozen tundra” may be a romantic turn of a phrase, it doesn’t fit this game. In actuality, the weather will be fairly mild for an early November day on the shores of Lake Michigan. In the mid-40’s to lower-50’s, slightly overcast with light winds of less than five miles per hour and rain not expected until well after the final gun.

Both squads enter the game needing to end losing streaks. The Rams having dropped two straight to the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Pack has fell in each of their last four to the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions.

Injuries loom large in this matchup. For L.A., starting inside linebacker and defensive signal caller Ernest Jones is out. Offensive mainstays quarterback Matthew Stafford and right tackle Rob Havenstein did not participate in practice all week and are deemed questionable, while leading receiver wide receiver Puka Nacua’s sore knee resulted in limited participation and a questionable designation. Defensive role players, cornerback DeCobie Durant (shoulder) and interior lineman Larell Murchison (knee) were also limited in practice and questionable for the game.

The Packers are suddenly very thin at safety after trading Rasoul Douglas earlier in the week and fellow starter Rudy Ford sitting out all week with a calf ailment. This after after Darnell Savage was placed on the Injured Reserve List with calf issues of his own. Quay Walker, Green Bay’s leading tackler sat out Friday’s workout with a tight groin and is listed as questionable. Good news for starting running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Jaire Alexander and guard Elgton Jenkins, all are deemed ready to go after being hobbled in the past few weeks.

Can the Rams create enough offense to win and revive their playoff hopes? Here’s how to follow and find out.

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday November 5

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. EST

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Watch it live on TV: Nationally on Fox and YouTube Sunday Ticket

Live stream: A host of streaming services including LA Rams Mobile App, NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV

Listen: ESPNLA 710 AM, KWKW 1330 AM, JACK 93.1 FM

ESPNLA’s affiliate radio stations:

KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA

KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA

KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA

KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

En Español: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

Tu Liga Radio’s affiliate radio stations:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA

KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

Current betting odds @ DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: Rams +3.5 -110 / Packers -3.5 -110

Over/under total: over 38 -108 / under 38 -112

Money line: Rams +154 / Packers -185