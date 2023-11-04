Brett Rypien expected to start for Rams against Packers

There have been questions all week as to who will start for the Los Angeles Rams at quarterback in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Rams backup quarterback Brett Rypien is expected to start in place of the injured Matthew Stafford.

No one would rule #Rams QB Matthew Stafford out, but sources say the plan is for QB Brett Rypien to get the start on Sunday vs the #Packers, per me and @TomPelissero. Unless Stafford (UCL sprain) surprises everyone and wakes up feeling ready, it’ll be Rypien. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2023

As Rapoport reported, Stafford hasn’t been ruled out, but the plan is for Rypien to start against the Packers. It would be a surprise to many if Stafford were to feel good enough to play.

Stafford injured his UCL last week in the loss against the Dallas Cowboys. While his thumb did come down on a Cowboys’ defender’s helmet, the Rams quarterback hurt his thumb on the two-point conversion in which he dove for the end zone after catching a pass from TuTu Atwell.

Rypien will be making his fourth career start on Sunday. His first three career starts came with the Denver Broncos and he has a 2-1 record in those games. Rypien made his last start in 2022 against the Arizona Cardinals. He went 21-for-26 in that game for 197 yards as the Broncos won 24-15.

Brett Rypien has taken all the first-team reps and is ready. https://t.co/M0bZpE2Ppl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2023

Rypien has taken all first-team reps in practice this week and should be ready. The Rams will have had time to put together a game plan that fits Rypien. In all likelihood, the offense will be relying on Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman in the run game. The Packers have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. However, it’s fair to question how much Green Bay will respect the run game without Stafford.