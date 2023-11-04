Random Ramsdom: Should Matthew Stafford even play this Sunday?

Good news for Matthew Stafford is that he will seemingly not go on IR for his latest injury. The bad news is that despite being injured he may play this Sunday because an injured Stafford is probably the Los Angeles Rams best chance to win. I am wondering should Sean McVay just make a decision and rest Stafford? Let him heal, come back after the bye week and see what can happen? We’ve seen McVay bench Jared Goff due to a thumb injury. Even if this season is lost (as in no playoff run), Stafford at times looks like he can still sling it, so in theory next year might be Stafford’s best (and maybe last) chance to really make something special happen.

Does LA need to run Stafford into the ground anymore than he himself and the team already have? Maybe I am out of my mind here, but I worry about his health. He’s not in his 20’s anymore. The hits take a toll and the body does not recover like it once did, but then again he’s Matthew Stafford. They don’t make men like that all that often.

Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great Saturday! Hopefully the Rams can give us a treat (not a trick) this Sunday and fine a way to win. No more Halloween jokes (unless I make more).

Have a great one!

“The Los Angeles Rams will keep the door ajar for Matthew Stafford to play Week 9 versus the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Stafford, dealing with a right thumb injury, won’t practice on the final day of the work week but will be listed as questionable. McVay noted that Stafford not participating in Friday’s session was part of the plan, and the club would likely take until game time on Sunday to decide on his availability. The QB also sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday.”

“In terms of evaluating a player’s performance, PFF’s grades aren’t the end-all be-all, but it’s worth noting that out of 124 interior linemen, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, and Jon Runyan – who will all have to face Donald at some point – rank 93rd, 111th, and 109th, respectively, in run-blocking.”

“Rypien has gotten first-team reps in practice this week since Stafford has been nursing his sprained thumb on his throwing hand that was injured against the Cowboys. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been impressed with Rypien’s work this week. “Moving around, doing a lot of good things, making a lot of good throws, doing things that you want to see, helping us to get better,” Donald said. “Obviously, you have confidence in that aspect knowing that he’s going to do what he needs to do.” Rypien worked with the second-team offense in training camp and running the scout team this season in practice. And Donald has also noticed he seems more mobile than some thought.”