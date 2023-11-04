Rams vs. Packers prop bets: How will other players perform with injured Matt Stafford?

The Los Angeles Rams (+3) are heading to Green Bay to try and take care of business right before the bye week. They take on the 2-5 Green Bay Packers (-3) this Sunday who are coming off a loss to their division rival Minnesota Vikings. The Rams are current three point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook. After a blowout defeat in Dallas, the Rams are looking to quickly bounce back and avoid a three-game losing streak before heading into the bye week.

Here are some of the prop bets you can find at DraftKings Sportsbook for the game.

Darrell Henderson, Anytime TD scorer

We are going back to the Darrell Henderson anytime touchdown for a third-straight week. If you tailed last week, Henderson got the ball in the red area and unfortunately the Rams pounded the ball into the end zone with Royce Freeman. I think there’s just too much of a need to run the ball in this one and there’s too much of a resume for the Rams to run the ball in the red zone that Henderson scores for the second week of the last three.

Henderson has 30 carries on the season but his usage in the passing game which led to him leading the team in receiving yards last week is what is eye-opening about this play. Take Henderson anytime touchdown and if you are feeling a little risky take a Henderson two touchdown game.

Darrell Henderson, over/under 45.5 rushing yards

As I have said and will continue to say, the only way the Rams win this game is if they run the football a ton. Darrell Henderson should easily go over this 45.5 total. He has gone over 45 yards in 12 out of his 14 career games when he has at least 13 carries. If he doesn’t get at least 15 carries in this game I will be stunned.

There unfortunately just isn’t a lot of options in the prop market this week for the Rams considering the fact that so much is up in the air with Matthew Stafford listed as a game-time decision. Stick with the Henderson props here.

Lucas Havrisik, over/under 1.5 field goals made

The Rams are on the road here so that means that you can likely expect them to take the points and stay conservative in this game. We still don’t know who is going to be the quarterback for this game but either way I expect a game script of running the ball a lot and making sure to set up at least a few field goals.

Havrisik made his debut last week in the NFL and was a perfect two for two including a long of 47 on the day in Dallas. He just needs that same day to hit this bet and I think he could be looking at kicking more than two in this one anyway. It’s a little risky but I like Havrisik at plus money in this one to keep his groove going.