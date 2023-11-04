Week 9 Sunday NFL Picks: Can Chiefs rebound from ugly loss in Germany?

Aside from the Rams playing the Packers, which Week 9 Sunday game are you most looking forward to watching?

Guten Tag! You can probably tell I’m excited for a potential shootout between offensive juggernauts in Frankfurt, Germany. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in a game that’ll determine the top seed in the AFC at the halfway point of the season. Ball spielen!

The Chiefs are coming off their most embarrassing loss since Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense was held without a touchdown against the Broncos, owners of one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Denver ended their historic 16-game losing streak to their division rival with a dominant 24-9 win. Mahomes appeared out of sync and was clearly missing Tyreek Hill, who he’ll be seeing in a Dolphins jersey for the first time. Hill helped Miami defeat the Patriots 31-17 in Week 8 and has to be eager to play his former team. The Dolphins also must be anxious to prove they can beat a quality squad as their six wins have come against teams with a combined record of 11-27. Hey Chiefs, Miami scored way more than three measly field goals while playing the Broncos earlier this season so what’s your excuse? Boom, geröstet!

Be sure to set your alarms as the Chiefs play the Dolphins in Germany at 6:30 a.m. PT. Schlaf nicht aus!

Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and my picks for Tallysight are shown below.

Other games on the Week 9 gauntlet this Sunday include Vikings at Falcons, Seahawks at Ravens, Cardinals at Browns, Buccaneers at Texans, Commanders at Patriots, Bears at Saints, Colts at Panthers, Giants at Raiders (YAWN) and a major NFC East battle with the Eagles playing host to the Cowboys. In primetime, Sunday Night Football will be a 2022 AFC Divisional rematch with the Bills at the Bengals.

Which Sunday game are you most looking forward to?