Rams still uncertain about Matthew Stafford’s status, star linebacker listed as out

The Los Angeles Rams are still at least publicly uncertain about quarterback Matthew Stafford’s status for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, Stafford will be listed as questionable. Head coach Sean McVay declined to say whether Stafford would play. McVay only said that the swelling and grip has made progress.

Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford will be listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game. Declines to say whether Stafford will play, says swelling and grip has made progress. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 3, 2023

Stafford injured his thumb in last week’s loss against the Dallas Cowboys. In the case that Stafford can’t go, it will be Brett Rypien who gets the start. The Rams did sign Dresser Winn to the practice squad earlier this week and he would be the backup in the case that Stafford is also inactive.

With the Rams sitting at 3-5 and the season in balance, it would obviously be a huge boost if Stafford were able to play, even if he isn’t at 100 percent. While the Rams haven’t had a lot of success against the Packers over the last few years, this is a winnable game and Stafford gives the team the best chance to win.

In other big injury news, linebacker Ernest Jones was listed as out for Sunday’s game. Christian Rozeboom is the backup there with Jake Hummel and Troy Reeder behind him. It will be interesting to see if the Rams go more dime-heavy looks with Quentin Lake serving as the “money” or dime linebacker. Either way, Jones’ absence will have a big effect on the run defense. Jones is the fifth-highest graded linebacker against the run according to Pro Football Focus. Jordan Fuller will wear the green dot on defense with Jones out.

Last week, Rob Havenstein missed the game against the Cowboys. The Rams right tackle is once again listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision. Cobie Durant, Puka Nacua, Larrell Murchison were also listed as questionable.