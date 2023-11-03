Random Ramsdom: Why Aaron Donald is happy this week

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers this coming Sunday. It is well documented that Aaron Rodgers is no longer with the Packers. Jordan Love has been at the helm for the Green Bay and he’s looked inconsistent. Whereas Rodgers, when healthy, is basically the same every time, Love has not been as steady. Love is young and can for sure develop, and he started the season really strong, but for this coming week maybe the Rams defense sees blood in the water.

One player who for sure is happy about not having to face Rodgers is Aaron Donald.

Rams DT Aaron Donald on preparing for the post-Aaron Rodgers Packers: "I'm kind of happy we don't get to see him. Obviously they've got a young quarterback there, so we've just got to try to do our job, to make our plays, but it feels pretty good not seeing him back there." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 2, 2023

Maybe I am reading into it but it seems like AD is excited at the opportunity to get after a young QB. Wonder if the rest of the defense feels the same? Do you think the defense can help carry this team to a W after giving up about a million yards last week? Will Love carve up the defense?

Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

“I’m kind of happy we don’t get to see Aaron Rodgers, so I don’t really care,” Donald told reporters. “Obviously, they got the young quarterback back there, so we just got to try to do our job to make our plays. But it feels pretty good not seeing him back there.” Rodgers is probably happy to not face Donald as well, considering how much of a menace the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is for opposing offenses. “What he did on defense, just impacting the game, I’ve never seen a player impact the game like that until Aaron Donald. Literally your entire game plan is stopping him,” Rodgers said in 2019. “That’s all you think about. Where’s 99 going? Are we sliding to him? Are we inserting? We gotta slow him down.”

No introduction needed. pic.twitter.com/its3NOVLGy — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 2, 2023

“This is a game between 2 teams that are having disappointing seasons. Both the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers actually came out of the 2023 gates relatively strong, but things have begun to fall apart. The Packers are still questioning if Jordan Love is really the future. He has a 58% completion percentage this season and hasn’t looked that great since taking over as the starting quarterback. The packers have also been the worst 1st-half team in the entire NFL this season, whereas the Rams have been a very good 1st-half squad.”

Rams OC Mike LaFleur says it's not really a question about who the LaFleur parents are rooting for this week.



"They like me more, so." — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 2, 2023

