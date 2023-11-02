Matthew Stafford’s hand is overshadowing several major Rams injuries this week

The Los Angeles Rams can’t afford any major injuries this week with the Green Bay Packers on deck, but Matthew Stafford’s hand is just the thumb tip of the iceberg. Stafford missed another day of practice on Thursday, giving backup Brett Rypien all the reps with the starters and putting him in line to go against the Packers in Week 9.

This is one of the most winnable games left on L.A.’s schedule all season and if they lose, the Rams will be 3-6 at the midpoint with little chance of making the playoffs. But Stafford’s hand is only the beginning of the concerns.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein and linebacker Ernest Jones also missed their second straight day of practice. Havenstein is dealing with a calf issue and Jones has a knee injury. Receiver Puka Nacua was limited for the second day in a row, also because of a knee injury.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb) did not practice again today. pic.twitter.com/wiSa0pXlhp — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 2, 2023

Cornerback Cobie Durant and deefensive tackle Larrell Murchison were also limited.

Friday’s injury report and final designations for Sunday will be what matters the most. Stafford is not expected to go on IR and his status could come down to hours before the game. If he can’t go, Rypien will get his first start in a Rams uniform.

Puka Nacua may not be in danger of missing this game, but Havenstein and Jones are key starters and will be needed as badly as anyone at Lambeau Field. The Packers have struggled all season long, so this is an opportunity for either team to get one in the win column.