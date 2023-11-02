Rams Fans Discuss: What do you want Les Snead to do with 2024 first round pick?

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been called the best prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class, even surpassing USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who some say has even slipped behind UNC’s Drake Maye, if not a few others.

Will the L.A. Rams be in position to consider any of these players in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The answer to that question won’t be revealed for months, but here is what we can discuss today, Rams fans:

Generally speaking, what do you want Les Snead to do with the Rams’ first first round pick since 2016?

What position would you like the Rams to target, if you had to pick one?

Do you want the Rams to draft the best player available or prefer that they need to come out of the 2024 first round with a certain type of position, like quarterback, offensive tackle, cornerback, edge rusher, etc.?

We don’t know if the Rams will be picking fifth, 15th, or 25th. At this point, there’s a wide range of possible outcomes. But it’s not to soon to start talking about what you want to be talking about when we get to January, February, March, April, and May.

What have you seen from this current L.A. Rams team that you feel has to be addressed next year?

Who have you seen from the 2024 draft class who you would LOVE to see in a Rams uniform for years to come?

Or what mistake would you like to see Snead and company avoid?

This is Rams Fans Discuss, where you discuss with other Rams fans how you feel about the team. There are no wrong answers!