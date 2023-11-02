Thursday Night Football: Can Will Levis build on his success from last week vs Pittsburgh?

The Tennessee Titans head to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in an Amazon Thursday night football match-up. The Titans are coming off a win against Atlanta, in a game where their second round rookie quarterback Will Levis put on a show with four touchdown passes in his first start. Meanwhile, the Steelers dropped a game to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-10.

The Steelers are currently favorites over the Titans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets.

I was impressed with Levis’ play last Sunday, showing a strong arm and a confidence in himself to take plenty of deep shots. Levis was 19-29 with 238 yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to WR DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins had four total receptions on the day, meaning only one of his receptions didn’t go for a touchdown. He also had 128 yards receiving to go along with that.

Tennessee’s starting QB Ryan Tannehill is out again, however the way Levis played last week, it may be the rookie’s job to lose now. The problem for Levis is that Hopkins injured his toe and has been listed as questionable heading into the game vs Pittsburgh, it will remain to be seen if the Tennessee Titans will have their number one receiver available. It could be a huge loss for their young quarterback, who has appeared to have made a connection with the veteran wide receiver.

The Steelers struggled in their game against the AFC South leading Jacksonville Jaguars, however they were also without their starter Kenny Pickett, as former Chicago Bear Mitch Trubisky got the start. It looks like Pittsburgh will get Pickett back for tonight’s game, however he has had a very up and down season himself and may not be much of a boost.

I am going against the spread and taking the Tennessee Titans to cover and win the game. I’m a Levis believer and I think he continues his accession tonight, which is why I am also taking the over in this one.