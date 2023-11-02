Random Ramsdom: What do you think of the NFC West standings?

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the NFL season. The Rams looked for real. The San Francisco 49ers went on a winning streak and looked like the best team in the NFC. Flash forward and the Seahawks have bounced back and are now first in the NFC West. The Arizona Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys and more or less have a been a surprise despite their record. The Cowboys just crushed the Rams.

It’s all connected and everything can always come full circle in the NFL.

What do you think of the NFC West standings right now? Are they how you predicted? I still think it’s the 49ers division and I expect them to get right sooner than later. Adding Chase Young doesn’t hurt.

Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

“San Francisco entered Sunday atop the division by a half game with a 5-2 record. The Seattle Seahawks lurked just behind them at 4-2. While the Seahawks took care of business against the Browns, the 49ers couldn’t do the same against the Bengals. Now the NFC West standings look like this: 1. Seahawks (5-2) 2. 49ers (5-3) 3. Rams (3-5) 4. Cardinals (1-7) If there’s any good news to be found for the 49ers it’s that they don’t have to worry about the Rams at the moment. They’re two games up on them and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.”

“This will mark the second week in a row that the Rams will wear their white jerseys, as they also did so for a 43-20 road loss against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Overall, this will be the fourth time that the Rams have donned their white jerseys this season, with four more set to come later this campaign.”

“The 2026 World Cup may not be coming to Southern California if SoFi Stadium doesn’t host the final match or “or another game of significant heft,” according to the Los Angeles Times’ Kevin Baxter.”