By all recent account by Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford is expected ready to go this week. After Stafford injured his thumb the Los Angeles Rams had to be concerned, and they potentially still are. The team was worried enough that they added Carson Wentz during their Week 10 bye. If you find yourself wondering, how healthy is Matthew Stafford? How many more hits can he take? You are not alone. In theory only Stafford knows how healthy he is, so if he says he’s ready, then the Rams have to hope he’s ready.

Fun question, do you remember the Rams Week One win over the Seattle Seahawks? Well apparently D.K. Metcalk doesn’t either. It does feel like forever ago. LA looked ready to roll after Week One. Now they are trying to get back on track.

“For the first time since suffering the sprained UCL in his throwing hand thumb, Stafford was not among the list of players who coach Sean McVay revealed Wednesday that will be limited in practice. McVay then added that he does not envision any problems for Stafford, whether it be to throwing or receiving snaps under center, even with the rainy and wet conditions during Wednesday’s practice.”

Matthew's getting his feet wet (literally and figuratively). pic.twitter.com/aqC7gQhHgT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 16, 2023

“Sean McVay has no preconceived notions regarding Carson Wentz’s time with the Los Angeles Rams. While one could consider the signing of Wentz as a temporary fix if Matthew Stafford gets re-injured, McVay is apparently open to keeping the former league MVP candidate on the roster beyond this season.”

LIVE: #RamsHouse Press Conference with QB Carson Wentz heading into our home matchup against the Seahawks. https://t.co/iaE1ClcBWd — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 16, 2023

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf says he’s forgotten Week 1 loss to Rams (seattletimes)

“I cannot even remember Week One,” he said. “It’s been quite some time since then and it was a good time to forget it.”