Is Puka Nacua in danger of missing next Rams game?

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be a lot healthier in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks than they were in their last game, a 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but star rookie receiver Puka Nacua was limited in practice on Wednesday. Fortunately, head coach Sean McVay said that limiting Nacua on Wednesday due to a knee injury is only a preventative measure and that makes it sound likely that the rookie will be ready to go on Sunday against the Seahawks.

That makes the Rams as healthy as they’ve been all season, as Matthew Stafford was a full participant on Wednesday and is expected to return in Week 11 from a hand injury. That means Stafford will have only missed one start due to his thumb injury.

Puka Nacua (knee) will be limited in practice, but Sean McVay said it's preventative. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 15, 2023

The L.A. Rams are also going to get back right tackle Rob Havenstein and linebacker Ernest Jones after missing Week 9’s loss to the Packers.