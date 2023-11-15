Random Ramsdom: Rams have a new home

Los Angeles Rams announce move to Woodland Hills
November 14, 2023 — The Los Angeles Rams today announced that they will be moving their practice facility to Woodland Hills, CA in advance of the 2024 NFL Season. The facility will be located at the corner of West Oxnard Street and Canoga Avenue, part of the nearly 100-acres in Woodland Hills acquired last year by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.
The announcement took place during a celebration at the adjacent Topanga Village, an indoor-outdoor shopping and dining destination that also is part of the 100-acres. Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff was joined by Council member Bob Blumenfield to announce the move and share that construction work will begin later this week.
“This is a monumental day for the Los Angeles Rams as we can now call Woodland Hills and the City of Los Angeles our home,” said Demoff. “We are grateful to Councilman Blumenfield for his support and to this wonderful community for welcoming us to their neighborhood. Since bringing the Rams home to Los Angeles, Stan Kroenke’s commitment to this region is unmatched and we are excited to expand our footprint and deepen our impact across the city.”
What to know about the Seahawks’ Week 11 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams
After a 3-3 start to the season, the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) have lost their last three games to fall three games back of the Seahawks and 49ers in the NFC West.
The promising news for the Rams is veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford returned to practice on Monday, and coach Sean McVay said he expects Stafford to start Sunday against the Seahawks in L.A.
Stafford suffered a sprained UCL in his right (throwing) thumb during a 43-20 loss to the Cowboys in Week 8.
McVay said the 35-year-old QB was able to grip the football and throw during practice Monday.
LA Rams make a curious move at OLB, but was it the right move?
Some of those players were eventually signed to the Rams practice squad, but the strategy remained an enigma. OLB Keir Thomas was a force to be reckoned with, a huge factor in a rather so-so pass rush who always seemed to be near the quarterback. Now, after 10 weeks of the 2023 NFL season has passed, the LA Rams are finally adding Keir Thomas to the roster.
Sadly, to make room for him on the Rams roster, the Rams have opted to waive a seldom-used OLB Zach VanValkenburg.
For the record, VanValkenbug played 97 defensive snaps in 2023 so far and recorded 1.0 quarterback sacks and nine tackles. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 263 pounds, a huge force off the edge when he gets going. The move was mildly surprising. VanValkenburg was showing signs of improving, as well as the fact that he was under contract through the 2024 NFL season.
Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction
The Seattle Seahawks step onto the field holding a record of 6-3 for this season. In their last contest, the Seahawks faced off with the Commanders and walked away with a win by a score of 29-26. Geno Smith finished 31/47 with 369 yds through the air and 2 touchdowns. He had a quarterback rate of 103.9 and walked away from the contest with no interceptions. D.K. Metcalf left with an average of 14.0 yds per reception by recording 98 yards on 7 receptions. Kenneth Walker III was the best rusher for the Seahawks with 19 totes for 63 yds (3.3 yards per attempt). When all was said and done, they ran 74 plays which gave them a total of 489 yards. The Seattle Seahawks ended up running the ball 26 times and totaled 120 yds, which had them averaging 4.6 yards per tote. On the ground, the Seahawks gave up 68 yards on 14 attempts, which averages out to 4.9 yds per run surrendered. Seattle relinquished 29 completions on 44 tries for a total of 288 yds, and a completion rate of 65.9%.
Josh’s Pick: Take the Rams -1
Loading comments...