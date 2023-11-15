Random Ramsdom: Rams have a new home

November 14, 2023 — The Los Angeles Rams today announced that they will be moving their practice facility to Woodland Hills, CA in advance of the 2024 NFL Season. The facility will be located at the corner of West Oxnard Street and Canoga Avenue, part of the nearly 100-acres in Woodland Hills acquired last year by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The announcement took place during a celebration at the adjacent Topanga Village, an indoor-outdoor shopping and dining destination that also is part of the 100-acres. Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff was joined by Council member Bob Blumenfield to announce the move and share that construction work will begin later this week. “This is a monumental day for the Los Angeles Rams as we can now call Woodland Hills and the City of Los Angeles our home,” said Demoff. “We are grateful to Councilman Blumenfield for his support and to this wonderful community for welcoming us to their neighborhood. Since bringing the Rams home to Los Angeles, Stan Kroenke’s commitment to this region is unmatched and we are excited to expand our footprint and deepen our impact across the city.”

After a 3-3 start to the season, the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) have lost their last three games to fall three games back of the Seahawks and 49ers in the NFC West. The promising news for the Rams is veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford returned to practice on Monday, and coach Sean McVay said he expects Stafford to start Sunday against the Seahawks in L.A. Stafford suffered a sprained UCL in his right (throwing) thumb during a 43-20 loss to the Cowboys in Week 8. McVay said the 35-year-old QB was able to grip the football and throw during practice Monday.

Some of those players were eventually signed to the Rams practice squad, but the strategy remained an enigma. OLB Keir Thomas was a force to be reckoned with, a huge factor in a rather so-so pass rush who always seemed to be near the quarterback. Now, after 10 weeks of the 2023 NFL season has passed, the LA Rams are finally adding Keir Thomas to the roster. Sadly, to make room for him on the Rams roster, the Rams have opted to waive a seldom-used OLB Zach VanValkenburg. For the record, VanValkenbug played 97 defensive snaps in 2023 so far and recorded 1.0 quarterback sacks and nine tackles. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 263 pounds, a huge force off the edge when he gets going. The move was mildly surprising. VanValkenburg was showing signs of improving, as well as the fact that he was under contract through the 2024 NFL season.