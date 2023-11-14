Could this left tackle change Rams future for the better?

The biggest need for the Los Angeles Rams at the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season is the left tackle position. The Rams desperately need stability and consistency on the left side as they have missed that since Andrew Whitworth’s retirement.

With a first round pick for the first time since 2016, the Rams will have an opportunity to select a top-end left tackle prospect. Connor Livesay of The 33rd Team released a first-round mock draft on Monday. With the seventh overall pick, Livesay had the Rams selecting Notre Dame left tackle, Joe Alt. Here’s what Livesay had to say,

“Offensive tackle has been an issue for the Los Angeles Rams since Andrew Whitworth retired. Some of the Rams’ issues have come because of injury, and some have been due to poor play, but they need to find an answer to try to keep Matthew Stafford upright. Joe Alt is the calming presence Sean McVay and the Rams offense need to get back to form.”

If the Rams end up with a top-seven pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the hope will be that they end up with one of either Olu Fashanu or Joe Alt. In Livesay’s mock, he had Fashanu going third overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Alt would provide a huge presence on the left side of the offensive line for the Rams. Alt is 6’8, 322-pounds which is very similar to Whitworth who was 6’7, 330-pounds.

Over the past two seasons, a player at left tackle for the Rams has allowed 78 pressures. Andrew Whitworth gave up 84 pressures in the previous four seasons combined.

If the Rams ended up with Alt in April, many fans would certainly be ecstatic. With Matthew Stafford getting up there in age and suffering injuries in each of the past two seasons, the Rams need to make it a point to protect their franchise quarterback. Selecting Alt would be a great step.