Random Ramsdom: Quarterback Carson Wentz: “God’s timing is always perfect.”

The Los Angeles Rams are getting back to work as they prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Brett Rypien earned his change to start for the Rams, but based on how be played the team decided they would cut him and give Carson Wentz a chance. As luck would have it, Rypien now is signed by the Seahawks. He should have plenty of info to share with them. Based on how he played he can share whatever he wants! Forgive my poor attempt at humor.

Wentz apparently is welcoming a newborn child of his own. Sean McVay also recently had a baby. Do you think part of McVay’s thought process was the more new dads the better? Will this give McVay the resources he needs? The more dads around the more he can learn, right? Once again, please forgive my poor sense of humor!

We recently did a survey, but let us know how you are feeling now that Week 10 of the NFL season has wrapped up! On to Week 11.

Random Question for our Random Ramdom, BUT if Brandon Staley is fired from the Los Angeles Chargers, should McVay and the Rams make a move? It will be interesting to see if Raheem Morris moves on and or what happens with Staley. As I recall, Staley had a solid run with LA. McVay was not thrilled to see him go, but Staley got the head coaching job so good for him. LA, the Rams (not Chargers) would go on to win a Super Bowl.

Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day! Thanks for stopping by today!

Sean McVay says the Rams are preparing for and expecting that Matthew Stafford will return this week and he was able to throw - and grip the ball! - in individuals today. They will also get starting RT Rob Havenstein and starting ILB Ernest Jones back. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 13, 2023

“Not only did the NFL quarterback, 30, sign to the Los Angeles Rams in the midst of Matthew Stafford’s injury, but he also cemented his girl dad status, welcoming baby no. 3 with wife Madison Oberg. The couple welcomed daughter Hayes Emersyn Wentz on Friday, Nov. 10, weighing 7 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 19.75 in. long. “Girl Dad x3 ! Meet our new little blessing... Hayes Emersyn ,” the proud father wrote. “What a wild week it’s been, but I’m beyond grateful this little girl made her entrance into this crazy world at just the right time so I could be home for it! Gods timing is always perfect.... learning that more and more everyday,” he wrote.”

Matthew Stafford should be ready to play for the Rams vs Seattle on Sunday, Sean McVay says, although "he'll be pushing through."



McVay says Carson Wentz was "a chance to upgrade the quarterback room. ... Someone that's played a lot of high-level football." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 13, 2023

“While there is always the desperation and dramatics present on social media that may say otherwise, I think that the LA Rams are poised to pivot to success. While I think that the team will fall short of post-season competition, I do believe that the LA Rams are due to win some games. Success is more important than draft position Even as the LA Rams opened the season with an impressive upset victory against their NFC West Division Rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, stringing together some wins after the BYE will help point this team in the right direction again. As we have seen with the LA Rams draft class of 2023, the Rams front office has not lost the ability to select game changing rookies even without a pick in Round 1.”

That was a “ELITE” throw by Herbert — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) November 12, 2023

Shawne - what happened to our Chargers D? — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) November 13, 2023

“Wade Phillips asks the same question about the Chargers as every fan Wade Phillips was the defensive coordinator of the Chargers from 2004 through 2006 and put together one of the best defenses in franchise history in that 2006 season. While that 14-2 Chargers team is remembered for its offensive legends, like LaDainian Tomlinson, the defensive side of the ball was great as well.”

Mic check 1, 2, 1, 2. pic.twitter.com/tNgAfvB21P — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 13, 2023