Rams fail in attempt to claim cornerback off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly attempted to add a cornerback this week, but were usurped in waiver priority by the Green Bay Packers and will need to keep searching for secondary help. Could the recently-released Jack Jones be next? The Rams put in a claim for rookie cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly after he was waived by the Seattle Seahawks this week according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, but the Packers had a higher priority and got him instead.

Kelly was a fifth round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of Stanford this year. The Ravens waived him at final cuts and he was claimed by the Seahawks, but didn’t last through the season. He is now on the Green Bay Packers.

Per sources:



- The #Patriots claimed RB Jamycal Hasty off waivers from JAX. The #Texans and #Colts also put in a claim. (NE had higher priority)



- The #Packers claimed DB Kyu Blu Kelly from SEA. The #Rams also put in a claim. (GB had higher priority)



- The #Jets claimed OT… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2023

The New England Patriots waived Jack Jones, a fourth round pick in 2022, a surprising move and he is now able to be claimed by any team. It’s all about waiver priority again. Will the Rams make a claim? The news on Blu Kelly makes it seem possible. The team is looking for secondary help now that Derion Kendrick seems all but out of a job.

Who’s next?