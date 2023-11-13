Sean McVay’s latest update on Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been out with a UCL sprain, an injury he sustained in the Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. After the recent signing of backup quarterback Carson Wentz, some wondered if maybe Stafford’s injury was worse than the team was letting on. Those ideas were dashed on Monday, when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Matthew Stafford is expected to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams HC Sean McVay said they expect QB Matthew Stafford to start against the Seahawks this week. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 13, 2023

McVay said that Stafford was able to grip and throw the ball during individual drills at practice on Monday, but that “he’ll be pushing through.”

There was some more positive news in addition to Stafford, as it sounds like LA will also be getting back both MLB Ernest Jones and RT Rob Havenstein, which is good considering that Stafford may not be 100%, so any additional help on the offensive line will be welcomed to keep him upright.

Stafford missed half the season in 2022 due to separate elbow and spinal injuries, so after this recent UCL sprain, word naturally began to swirl again about his potential retirement. The 15-year veteran quickly responded by shooting down the rumors on The Pat McAfee Show saying:

“I love playing this game, I love competing,” Stafford said “I love being in the locker room. I’ll never get that again, so I get as many opportunities to do that as I can. I love this team, I love the city, it’s been a blast. Obviously had a lot of success in our first year and trying to duplicate that this year, next year, whenever it is. I enjoy playing too much to hang it up.”

While Stafford will be available, McVay was also asked about the Wentz signing and the reasoning for it. McVay said that Wentz was “a chance to upgrade the quarterback room” and that he was “someone that’s played a lot of high-level football.” I don’t think any Rams fan would argue with that assessment after watching the play of former backup QB Brett Rypien in the Packers loss. Rypien ironically joined the Seattle Seahawks practice squad last week after he was let go by LA.

Los Angeles welcome the Seahawks to SoFi for their second divisional matchup of the year, and it’s one that feels like a must-win for the team if they have any hope to compete on some level late into the year.