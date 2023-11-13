Monday Night Football: Can the Bills get back on track against the Broncos?

The Denver Broncos head to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Monday night football AFC matchup. Buffalo is coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who have become somewhat of a rival given their recent playoff matchups. The Broncos are coming off a bye week, but were starting to get hot as of late, coming off a two-game win streak.

The Bills are currently favorites over the Broncos, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets.

Buffalo has been on fire at home this season, with a perfect 4-0 record. On the contrary, the Broncos have struggled outside of Denver, holding a 1-2 record on the road. On top of this Denver is 0-7 recently in Monday night matchups. More than anything though, I just trust Josh Allen to rise to the prime time occasion more than I do Russell Wilson. While he has an up and down season, Allen is still one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league, and for Buffalo, this game is almost getting to must-win territory if they hope to stay in contention of the AFC playoff picture.

Von Miller, now with the Bills, visits his former team looking to have a big game against a Denver offense that is only averaging 21.2 points per game. Miller can only do so much though, as Buffalo’s offense will need to vastly improve for the game - averaging just 20.2 points themselves in the last four games.

Still, I am pretty confident that Buffalo will get the win tonight over the Broncos, who seem to still be finding their identity under new head coach Sean Payton. I have Denver covering the spread, which at the time of my bet was +7.5, but with Buffalo getting the victory in the end. As stated, both offenses have been ineffective recently, so I am also taking the under in this one.