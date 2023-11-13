Random Ramsdom: NFC West goes 3-0 while LA was on break

The Los Angeles Rams were had their bye week during Week 10, so they did not have to play. This break may have come at a great time for LA who is hoping to get Matthew Stafford back for their upcoming Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle was able to secure a win against the Washington Commanders this past Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals won their matchups as well. The 49ers ended their losing streak, and the Cardinals welcomed back Kyler Murray who found a way to win for his team.

The Rams come back to action this Sunday with a chance to make some noise if they can find a way to beat Seattle. However the NFC West going 3-0 while LA sat back and watched was not ideal for the team. How do you think Week 10 went for the Rams? Did the bye week come at the right time? Any takeaways from any Week 10 game?

Lemme get a COOOOOOP in the replies pic.twitter.com/NOCnndXDxg — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 12, 2023

“While details continue to be a no show as to what exactly prevents Stetson Bennett from returning to the LA Rams active roster, LA Rams fans, and University of Georgia fans alike, did get a treat as Stetson Bennett personally attended the Georgia game in which the Georgia Bulldogs hosted the Ole Miss Bulldogs.”

Stetson Bennett is back in public and attending the UGA game tonight.



It’s an AWESOME sight to see the Bulldogs legend and Rams rookie QB enjoying life.



This is Bennett’s first public appearance since he was placed on the non-football injury list by the Rams on September 13th.… pic.twitter.com/xP9ShwiNIY — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 12, 2023

“It has been a disappointing start to the 2023 season for the Los Angeles Rams, who own a 3-6 record entering their bye week in Week 10. After losing 20-3 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, the Rams are currently on a three-game losing streak. The positive news for the Rams is that Matthew Stafford could return in Week 11, and Kyren Williams is expected back in Week 12. Even with Stafford and Williams returning in upcoming weeks, the Rams need to make adjustments on both sides of the ball down the final stretch of the season.”