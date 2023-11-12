Rams vs Seahawks opening odds: LA is 3-point underdog at home against Seattle

The Los Angeles Rams begin the second half of the season at SoFi Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks, with the Rams opening as 3-point home underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Seattle will be looking to exact some revenge after they were embarrassingly (and hilariously) blown out 30-13 by LA in the season opener.

The Rams were on their bye in Week 10 and are entering this NFC West matchup on a three-game losing streak. When we last left those lovable losers, LA went up to Lambeau Field and lost 20-3 to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Brett Rypien started in place of an injured Matthew Stafford and it fared about as poorly as you’d imagine. The only positive takeaway from the game was how well rookie pass rushers Kobie Turner and Byron Young played. Both players combined to have three of the Rams’ four sacks on the afternoon.

Byron Young Week 9 Breakout Defensive Performance All-22 Film Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay NFL 2023



The 3rd round rookie pick out of Tennessee had 8 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 1 TFL and 1 QB hit. Young played 85% of the defensive snaps - 61 plays. #football #nflfootball #Vols pic.twitter.com/CtmcHKQwWJ — NFL Study (@NFLStudy) November 7, 2023

The Seahawks won their fourth in a row at home since losing the opener to LA with a last-second 29-26 win over the Commanders. Geno Smith rebounded after a terrible showing in Baltimore by completing 31-of-47 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Smith navigated Seattle through a back-and-forth fourth quarter by leading a 50-yard drive which led to a 43-yard game-winning field goal from Jason Myers. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were key contributors in the passing game. The two pass catchers combined for 15 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown from Lockett that briefly put the Hawks up seven late in the fourth.

Geno to Lockett puts Seattle back on top vs. the Commanders! @Seahawks



: FOX pic.twitter.com/CIihiPAG44 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2023

Who do you trust more this week? Can the Rams come out of their bye with a strong performance to boost their long shot playoff hopes? Or will the Seahawks prove Week 1 was a fluke and dispatch the Rams with ease? LA’s chances of hanging around in this game will depend solely on the health of Matthew Stafford. If Stafford is unavailable against the Seahawks, I trust Carson Wentz to make the offense appear respectable but his efforts will fall short.

My pick is for the Rams to go just under the spread and lose in heartbreaking fashion versus Seattle to drop their fourth consecutive game. Who are you betting on in Week 11? Let’s discuss in the comments!