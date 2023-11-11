Rams Reacts Survey Results: Fan confidence mostly unchanged during LA’s bye week

The Los Angeles Rams are 3-6 heading into the Week 10 bye week, which comes at the perfect time for LA, as they are dealing with many injuries to important positions. Even with no game this week though, there was some news made by the team with the recent signing of a strong backup quarterback in the form of Carson Wentz.

Rams fan base’s confidence plummeted after the Green Bay loss and abysmal performance by former backup QB Brett Rypien, however, it mostly stayed the same this time around only moving from 40% to 39%. This mostly unchanged number may be attributed to the fact LA has finally signed a proven backup for the banged up Matthew Stafford, something that has been called for since the mysterious leave of rookie QB Stetson Bennett.

Stafford heads into the bye week still working through the UCL sprain he sustained in his throwing hand. On top of that running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers are both working through their stints on IR, tight end Tyler Higbee has been dealing with a plethora of injuries that have mostly been kept in house, and middle linebacker Ernest Jones was missed last week due to a knee injury.

Even players not forced to miss time, like star rookie wideout Puka Nacua, have been bothered with nagging injuries all season. In Nacua’s case, he had a rib injury early on in the season and last week was dealing with some knee swelling.

There’s reason to be optimistic though, as recently it was reported by the Athletic’s Dianna Russini that Stafford is may be ready to return for the Rams Week 11 game vs the Seattle Seahawks. In addition, both Williams and Rivers may be back when they are eligible to return from IR against the Cardinals in Week 12. LA needs to use this bye to recover and get some crucial players back on the field.

The Rams are currently the underdogs heading into their Week 11 matchup with Seattle, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It will be a must-win game for Los Angeles if they hope to have any chance of staying in contention for the NFC playoff race. Frankly, it may be too late already, but a loss and a 3-7 record would almost certainly crush any hope still left to turn the season around.