Rams optimistic about Matthew Stafford’s return after bye week per report

The Los Angeles Rams were without quarterback Matthew Stafford in their Week 9 loss against the Green Bay Packers. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien didn’t perform well, leading to the Rams cutting ties last week. While Los Angeles did go out and sign free agent Carson Wentz, the team is reportedly optimistic about Stafford’s return after the bye week. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini had a report on Stafford’s status in her weekly NFL write-up. Here’s what she had to say,

“Carson Wentz is back in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams as the backup to Matthew Stafford. From what I gather, the move to sign Wentz was not signaling some significant issue with Stafford. Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury he feared could be more serious. However, it turned out it wouldn’t sideline him for the remainder of the season. Teams sources told me they remain optimistic that Stafford will be able to play Week 11 against Seattle following this week’s bye.”

There’s not a lot new here as it matches up with what the Rams said during the week. McVay said on Monday heading into the bye week,

“Feel really good about Matthew and how much he’s attacked doing everything in his power to be back and to lead the way for this team...I’m optimistic that I don’t even think that’s (starting Rypien) something that we have to worry about”

Other players on the roster, including Cooper Kupp voiced optimism that Stafford would be back sooner rather than later. Stafford himself said on the Pat McAfee show that his thumb was feeling better than he thought it would.

"Body is feeling decent and I'm trying to get the thumb back up to speed for Seattle..



Thumb is feeling better than I thought it would and I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there" ~ Matthew Stafford #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wbFxyKL2nL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2023

This move likely says more about the status of Stetson Bennett than it does about Stafford. Rypien showed that wasn’t someone that could be relied on in a game situation. Wentz at least provides them that for the rest of the season. If it works out, he may be able to be the backup moving forward as there hasn’t been update on whether or not Bennett will return to the team at all.

If all goes well, Stafford should be available in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks as the team gets healthier coming out of the bye week.