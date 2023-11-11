Week 10 Sunday NFL Picks: Will 49ers end 3-game losing streak in Jacksonville?

Rams faithful can enjoy a stress-free weekend with LA on their bye week, so which Week 10 Sunday game are you most looking forward to watching?

Nothing sounds better to me than actively rooting against an NFC West rival this weekend. The San Francisco 49ers will travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in a matchup between streaky teams.

San Fran has endured a three-game losing streak as each loss has been more hilarious than the last. Brock Purdy is gradually morphing into a rotting pumpkin as he’s thrown five interceptions in the last three games. In Weeks 6-8, Purdy is tied for last in QB record, 23rd in completion percentage, 30th in TD-INT ratio and 27th in passer rating. Like I said, pure hilarity! Jacksonville on the other hand has won five straight after a 1-2 start. Third-year star Trevor Lawrence has thrown six touchdowns to two interceptions during the streak. Running back Travis Etienne has also accounted for eight total scores. CBS Sports predicted the Clemson product is on pace to make his first Pro Bowl. This should be a fun game between teams with so much young talent at their disposal.

The Jaguars will host the Whiners at 10 a.m. PT.

San Francisco is a 3-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and my picks for Tallysight are down below.

Other games on the Week 10 Sunday gauntlet include Colts vs Patriots in Germany, Browns at Ravens, Texans at Bengals, Saints at Vikings, Packers at Steelers, Titans at Buccaneers, Falcons at Cardinals, Lions at Chargers, Giants at Cowboys (potential bloodbath alert) and the Commanders at Seahawks. For any parents interested in scarring their children for life, make sure to keep them up for Jets at Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Nothing builds character more than watching another crappy primetime matchup. Sorry kids, blame the NFL!

Which Sunday game are you most looking forward to?