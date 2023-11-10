Matthew Stafford sets record straight on retirement rumors

The Los Angeles Rams were hoping to have Matthew Stafford for a long time when they traded for him in 2021 and the Super Bowl-winning quarterback still plans for that to be the case in spite of “the wheels wobbling” lately. Stafford was on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday and addressed ongoing rumors that “maybe he will hang it up” soon, telling McAfee that he has no plans to retire after the season. In fact, Stafford would still like to duplicate L.A.’s Super Bowl run from 2021, saying that he’s still focused on helping the Rams get back there either this year or next year.

Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford said he is not thinking about leaving the NFL anytime soon.



Stafford has not duplicated the success he had in 2021. Not even close.

The Rams quarterback threw 41 touchdowns in 2021 and even if that included 17 interceptions, L.A.’s offense was at potent as any in the league. In the past two years though, Stafford has dealt with numerous injuries all over his body and struggled to find the end zone. The Rams offense is one of the worst passing attacks in the league this year in spite of having Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, arguably a top-5 duo right now, and Stafford has missed the last 1.5 games with a hand injury.

But L.A. expects Stafford back in Week 11 against the Seahawks as they try to rebound from a 3-6 record. The Rams signed Carson Wentz this week as insurance, but Stafford has made it clear that in his mind, he has no plans to turn the team over to any other quarterback any time soon.