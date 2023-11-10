Rams starting quarterback from Week 9 is now on the Seahawks

Only 5 days after starting for the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Brett Rypien is now on the roster of a division rival, as the Seattle Seahawks signed him to their practice squad on Friday. The Rams and Seahawks will face each other when L.A. returns from their bye week, giving Seattle an opportunity for perhaps some intel on how the offense is different this season.

Whether or not Rypien, who had one of the worst games by a Rams quarterback in the Sean McVay era, will be able to help is a matter for another day.

The #Seahawks have signed QB Brett Rypien, most recent starter for the #Rams, to their practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2023

Rypien went 18-of-38 for 172 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in two games with the Rams this season. L.A. scored just a single field goal in a 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. He had previously spent three years with the Denver Broncos, where he was teammates with current Seahawks backup Drew Lock.

The Rams appear to think that Matthew Stafford will be ready to return in Week 11 against the Seahawks and will have newly-signed Carson Wentz as the backup.