Random Ramsdom: These LA players have a chance to return after Week 10 bye

Hey thanks for checking out some links today! Happy Friday! I wonder if Kyler Murray is playing the new Call of Duty? If so, I would guess he’s not alone and he’s having a great time, but he might have to put the controller down come Sunday.

For today’s topic the Los Angeles Rams are hoping to get some players back from IR. Some notable ones, mentioned in the article below, would be Bobby Brown, Hunter Long, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers. Are we missing anyone? Which player is due to return that could provide the spark the Rams need?

The easy answer is probably Williams. That doesn’t mean it’s the right one! We somewhat asked about this topic earlier in the week, but nothing wrong with keeping a conversation going!

“NT Bobby Brown III: Eligible to return in Week 11 Brown was given a 5-7-week timeline after he went down with a knee injury, and this week will mark the fifth he’s missed. He’s eligible to return from IR in Week 11 but it remains to be seen if he’ll be ready to play when the Rams return to action against the Seahawks next week.”

The Rams were working on a deal Monday night. Earlier Monday, here’s what Sean McVay said when asked if Rypien would still be the de facto option in case Matthew Stafford can’t return post-bye (indicated they could change personnel there): pic.twitter.com/kTYMpEjDDv — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 7, 2023

“This week, he spoke with J.B. Long about playing in the slot and how he modeled his game after former teammate and current Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. “I would just say his physicality,” Lake said. “Jalen … you can’t even put him into any type of category, he is one-of-one. But I think the thing that stuck out the most to me in his game, from his star or nickel position, is his physicality. He is a very, very physical player.”

FIRST LOOK: Carson Wentz is a LA Ram pic.twitter.com/wVTWCe37Ie — PFT Commenter (JMU 9-0) (@PFTCommenter) November 7, 2023

“Maybe it’s only coincidence, but the Rams’ midseason signing of Carson Wentz sure feels like 2016. Not because of what Wentz might do — if anything — as a backup quarterback for a team that is 3-6 and suffering through a three-game losing streak. If starter Matthew Stafford returns from a right thumb injury for the Nov. 19 game against the Seattle Seahawks, Wentz might never see the field in a game for the Rams. But you can’t mention Wentz and the Rams without thinking about the NFL draft seven years ago — and where the Rams might be heading in the 2024 draft.”

“The LA Rams have been noticeably negligent in their succession plan, at least in terms of the quarterback position. From 2017 through 2020, the Rams have placed all their eggs into the basket of former quarterback Jared Goff. From 2021 through 2023, the Rams have placed all their eggs into the basket of current veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. In terms of the backup quarterback position? The Rams have rostered Blake Bortles, John Wolford, Brycen Perkins, and now Brett Rypien.”

