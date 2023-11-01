Sean McVay gives the Matthew Stafford injury update we’ve been waiting for

The Los Angeles Rams do not want to repeat the 2022 season and that includes not having to put their starting quarterback on injured reserve. Rams head coach Sean McVay remains hopeful that the team won’t even have to go one game without Matthew Stafford as the starter and there was some good news about his hand injury on Wednesday: The head coach says that Stafford will not go on IR and that there’s a chance he could play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

That’s basically the best news possible compared to McVay’s words on Sunday that the injury didn’t look good and on Monday that IR was a possibility.

Sean McVay said the Rams will not put Matthew Stafford (thumb) on Injured Reserve. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 1, 2023

Stafford missed half of 2019 with a back injury and half of 2022 with a number of injuries. In fact, the Rams quarterback was banged up in several different areas against the Dallas Cowboys but ultimately was replaced by Brett Rypien because of injuring his thumb on a two-point conversion catch.

If the Rams had to put Stafford on IR and cost him four games, it all but ends the 2023 season. Instead, L.A. is fighting for every ounce of playing time they can get out of Stafford and if he’s able to go this week, he will also have the bye week following to rest before the next game.

Brett Rypien remains the backup quarterback, Dresser Winn was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday, and Stetson Bennett is unlikely to return to the team in 2023.