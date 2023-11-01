Rams Reacts Week 9: How confident are you in direction of the team?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Los Angeles Rams are now 3-5, but they have a very winnable game on deck against a Green Bay Packers team that is also moving in the wrong direction lately. If the Rams can win their next game, at least then they will go into the bye week on a positive note.

However, we know that fans must be frustrated with the last two losses, as the team didn’t show much effort to compete against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Are you confident that once Les Snead and Sean McVay have more resources in 2024 that the Rams are headed in the right direction? Results posted on Friday.