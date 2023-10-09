Monday Night Football: Davante Adams faces his former team for the first time

The Green Bay Packers head to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a primetime Monday night matchup that features Raiders WR Davante Adams facing his former team for the first time since being traded in 2022.

The Raiders are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Packers are hoping to rebound from a Thursday night divisional beatdown by the Detroit Lions, 34-20.

The Packers are currently a 1-point underdog to the Raiders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets.

Green Bay holds an eight game winning streaking over the Raiders, who have not beat the Packers since 1987. Neither team is very good on offense this time around, with both in the bottom 10 for passing, as well as being the two worst rushing teams in the entire NFL, ranked 31st and 32nd.

While the Raiders get a little bit of help with the return of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who was out of last week’s game with a concussion, I still have more confidence in the Packers and their defense to contain Las Vegas. The Packers have one of the better secondary units in the league, and their star corner Jaire Alexander, who has missed the last two games, should return to the field barring a setback.

As mentioned earlier, the Packers should face former WR Davante Adams, who will be looking to have a big game against the team that traded him to Vegas in 2022 for a first-round pick and a pair of second-round picks. Adams has been injured most of the week, missing practice Thursday and Friday, but so far there has been little doubt that he will be ready to play Monday night.

That said, I am going with history and taking the Green Bay Packers in this one to cover the spread and win the game. I think if they can just shut down Josh Jacobs on the ground, which admittedly could pose a tough task for the Packers second to last ranked rush defense, the return of Alexander could make it a long night for Garoppolo and the Raiders pass offense. This one is really a toss up though, as the teams are relatively similar statistically.

I am also taking the under in this game, consider that both teams have two of the worst offenses in the league, while adding in that they each have a top 15 defenses against the pass, it seems to be a perfect combination to setup for a very low scoring contest.