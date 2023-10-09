Random Ramsdom: Do you think the “Brotherly Shove” should be banned in NFL?

Coming fresh off of a Los Angeles Rams loss, I wanted to ask how people felt about the “push tush” also known as the “brotherly shove.” The Philadelphia Eagles have used it to great success and they certainly used it to help beat the Rams this past Sunday.

Philly ran that play at several different points in the game, and I do not think LA stopped it once. There are various opinions on the play. Should it be legal? Should it be banned? As frustrating as the play may have been for Rams fans, I do think it’s a fair play. However if the rule changes I will not be on some pedestal screaming how it shouldn’t be banned. Whatever the competition committee goes with they go with.

Please comment on anything you’d like and try to have a good Monday!

“Credit to the Rams for getting Cooper Kupp acclimated early (six catches in the first half) and using their All-Pro and standout rookie Puka Nacua well. The Rams scored 14 points in the first half, but were held scoreless in the second half as the offensive line couldn’t protect Matthew Stafford and the defensive line had issues stopping the Eagles on third down (Eagles were 13 of 18). Los Angeles couldn’t run the ball efficiently either, but the Rams have the look of a team that will battle for a playoff spot come January. Halftime adjustments by the Eagles and a late TD allowed by the defense in the final 32 seconds in the first half was the difference.”

“Kupp-Nacua combo starts fast before fading. Cooper Kupp made his 2023 debut for the Rams after missing 12 straight games dating back to Week 10 of last year, introducing another gamebreaker to contend with opposite rookie sensation Puka Nacua. It proved a headache for the Eagles, but only for a half. As he so often has in the past, quarterback Matthew Stafford zoned in on Kupp, targeting him on six of his 10 throws during Los Angeles’ first drive, which went 75 yards for a touchdown. Kupp’s return didn’t take away Nacua’s shine, though. The fifth-rounder caught a beautiful, toe-dragging TD with half a minute remaining in the second quarter. At halftime, the two had combined for 129 yards, nine catches and a score. Then Philly tightened, allowing the two WRs just 60 combined yards on six catches the rest of the way. It didn’t prove a winning formula on Sunday, but the Kupp-Nacua duo showed promise for more fireworks ahead.”

A thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/7UqaE34oKy — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 8, 2023

"Happy for him that he's out there because I know that's what he loves to do."



️ Matthew Stafford on @CooperKupp's return. pic.twitter.com/OPYuwsTMDd — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 8, 2023