Rams-Eagles final score: L.A. doesn’t look ready to face NFL’s top teams

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 23-14 in Week 5 of the NFL season. The game was close for a while. The Rams even had a lead at one point, but in the end LA didn’t do enough to keep up with the Eagles. Going into the season it wasn’t expected that LA would be a powerhouse, but they’ve had some players emerge, and they have at times looked ready to take on any team in the NFL. This game ultimately did show that the Rams can hang with the best of them, but in the end they are apparently not ready to beat the beat the best of them.

Philly began the game with the ball on offense and they opened up the scoring with a touchdown when Jalen Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert.

The Rams welcomed back Cooper Kupp in this game and Matthew Stafford found him early and often during the first half. LA certainly is glad to have Kupp back and they most certainly hope they do not lose him again this season.

Despite Kupp’s return it would be Tutu Atwell who would score the first points for the Rams after Stafford found him in the endzone.

The Rams would even take a 14-10 lead after Stafford connected with Puka Nacua for a score. The Rams had a very real chance to close out the half leading, but Jalen Hurts and his team would have other ideas.

Call it the “brotherly shove” the “tush push” or whatever you want to call it. Either way the NFL and the Rams do not seem to be able to stop Hurts and the Eagles when they run that play.

It looked like both teams were in for a high scoring day, but the scoring did slow down a bit with the Eagles sitting on a 17-14 lead for a while. The birds would eventually add another three points in the fourth quarter to take a 20-14 lead. On the Rams next offensive drive Stafford had a chance to hit Atwell for what would’ve probably been a deep touchdown, but they didn’t connect. When the Rams punted on 4th and 5 it seemed as though the Eagles would have a chance to run out the clock, add to their score and put this game away.

Hurts would connect with A.J. Brown on a deep shot and LA’s chance at stealing this win seemed out of reach. The Rams basically could not stop the Eagles on third down. LA had a pick and forced a couple punts, but overall the Eagles offense did what they wanted and the Rams offense was hot and cold. The Eagles were up two scores with less than five minutes to go in regulation.

HAASON BACK TO BACK SACKS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2023

Name a reason, the Rams aren’t as experienced as the current Eagles squad, Sean McVay was outcoached by Nick Sirianni, LA’s offense and defense stalled at the wrong times. Blame the officiating. At the end of the day the Rams didn’t look as good as Philadelphia and they didn’t look as good as the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. This LA squad has had some big moments, but they’ve also had some letdowns. This might be what this team is right now. A lot of potential, a lot of good moments and a future to look forward to, but in the end the team is not developed enough to make a real push in the NFC this year. We’ll see if this squad can get back on track when they face the Arizona Cardinals next week for a divisional matchup.