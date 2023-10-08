Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles 4th quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 17-14 at the end of the third quarter.

LA began the second half on offense. LA’s first drive of the half didn’t start out very well and it would end with a Rams punt back to the Eagles. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown had a chance to further their lead over LA. The Eagles were driving and pretty much doing what they wanted on offense until Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted Hurts after Philly’s QB took a shot to the endzone intended for Brown. The Rams had the ball back and had a chance to tie or take the lead.

LA would not capitalize on the opportunity and instead would again punt the ball back to Philly. The Rams defense showed some issues at the end of the first half and those issues seemed to carry over, despite the Witherspoon interception, Philly had no problem moving up and down the field. On this drive the Eagles would force their way to the redzone as the third quarter ended. We go to the fourth quarter.

