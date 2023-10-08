Los Angles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles second half game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 17-14 after the first half of play.

The game began with the Rams kicking off to the Eagles offense. Jalen Hurts got going early in this matchup and led his team into the redzone on Philly’s first offensive possession. Hurts would connect with Dallas Goedert for the first points of the game, and the Eagles would take a 7-0 lead after the extra point.

Matthew Stafford would respond and lead the Rams into the redzone as he connected with Cooper Kupp more than once. The team has been awaiting his return and he was heavily involved on LA’s opening drive. Tutu Atwell would be the one to cap off the drive with a receiving score, and the Rams would knot the game up after the extra point.

Philly had the ball and was driving as the first quarter came to an end and the second quarter began. LA’s defense was able to make a stand and forced the Eagles to punt the ball back to the Rams. Matthew Stafford would not be able to connect with Puka Nacua on a third down, so LA would punt the ball back to Jalen Hurts and his squad.

The Eagles were able to put together a long drive and Rams defense could not seem to stop them on third down like they did the previous series. However the Rams would be able to hold Philly to a field goal, but the Eagles now led 10-7 with about 2 minutes remaining in the half.

LA’s next drive featured some more plays by Kupp and a second throwing TD for Stafford after he connected with the rookie Nacua. LA took a 14-10 lead with less than 30 seconds left in the half. That would be plenty of time for the Eagles who would find themselves at 1st and goal after a few plays and a few penalties on LA. The Eagles would complete the “brotherly shove” on the one yard line and took a 17-14 lead over the Rams.

