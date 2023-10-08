Aaron Donald’s answer for how to stop the Eagles’ ‘tush push’

The “tush push” has become arguably the most famous third or fourth-and-Short play in NFL history, but the unstoppable object meets the unmovable man on Sunday afternoon and we’ll see who wins. When the Philadelphia Eagles face fourth-and-1, it has gained as much attention as any play in the league when a team needs one yard: Two players line up behind quarterback Jalen Hurts and simply push him through the pile. Teams have been copying the play around the NFL while simultaneously calling for it to be banned.

Until then, “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” as long as you have the right personnel. In Carolina, the Panthers have had to sub out Bryce Young for the larger Andy Dalton on these situations because they fear the number one overall pick isn’t built for QB sneaks.

However, the Rams have the NFL’s most dominant interior defensive lineman in history and Aaron Donald says he definitely has thoughts on how to stop the play: “Get as low as you can and just get off full speed. That’s it. That’s it. Make it powerful.”

Aaron Donald’s thoughts on how to stop the Eagles tush push: “Get as low as you can and just get off full speed. That's it. That's it. Make it powerful.” pic.twitter.com/TzvhtqlJR5 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 8, 2023

Donald doesn’t think that the play is going to be stopped every time, saying “it’s definitely tough”, but AD is a historian and expert on playing the interior of the defensive line. This is one of his greatest challenges and he’ll most likely get that opportunity several times on Sunday against the Eagles.

The ‘tush push’ has become the most famous play of the year, it’ll be even more notable this week.