Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles game thread

The Los Angeles Rams (2-2) host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) today at 4:05pm ET. Here’s our how to watch guide and some prop bets to consider. The Rams won a big game against the Indianapolis Colts last week and looked dominant for stretches. This week they have Cooper Kupp back in action. The Eagles may not be putting up some of the offensive numbers they put up last year, but they’ve done enough to go 4-0, and they may still have another gear to unlock.

LA has a chance to be on a two game winning streak if they can find a way to get this one. The team had a big lead against the Colts last week, and then stalled out as the Colts forced their way back into the game. The Rams did ultimately win, but if they want to beat the Eagles this week, then they are more than likely going to need to play consistent winning football through all four quarters. Fun fact: both teams did go into overtime last week.

The Eagles will have to contain Aaron Donald and they’ve got the offensive lineman and skill position players to absolutely make life difficult for the Rams. Can LA’s young secondary keep up with A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and more? If the Eagles are in position to attempt the “tush push” will the Rams be able to contain it?

Anything can happen but this has a very real chance of being a high scoring contest with both teams boasting plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Whereas the defenses have the talent to keep this a low scoring game the over/under is 50.5. That may indicate that the oddsmakers expect some fireworks. Get your popcorn ready for this Week 5 matchup.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!