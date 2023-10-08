Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals opening odds: Can LA rebound against divisional opponent?

The Los Angeles Rams will stay at SoFi Stadium to play a familiar foe in the Arizona Cardinals, with the Rams opening up as a 6-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Both teams are coming off tough losses to expected 2023 playoff contenders.

LA hosted the undefeated Eagles after a thrilling overtime win in Indianapolis the following week. The Rams started off hot offensively with two touchdowns on their first three drives. Young pass catchers Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua both scored touchdowns in the first half. Nacua briefly put the Rams up by four until the Eagles marched 75 yards on four plays to head into halftime up by three.

The Rams were shutout in the second half by a tough Philadelphia defense. LA did all they could on defense, holding the Eagles to a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter. Despite the loss, Los Angeles has the potential to get even more dangerous on offense with the return of Cooper Kupp. Kupp made his season debut against Philly and didn’t miss a beat. On the first drive, the All-Pro had five receptions for 56 yards on six targets. For the game, Kupp finished as LA’s leading receiver with eight catches for 118 yards.

Cooper Kupp rocker steps are so beautiful pic.twitter.com/GnWqFEjhy3 — Nico (@elitetakes_) October 8, 2023

The Cardinals have played their opponents tough all season but the wheels fell off after losing 34-20 to the Bengals. Arizona trailed by just four points heading into the final frame before Cincinnati went on a 10-0 scoring run to close out the game. Quarterback Josh Dobbs has been solid for the Redbirds through the first five games this year but tossed a pair of bad interceptions and lost a fumble which allowed the Bengals to pull away. Even in defeat, Arizona got the job done on the ground, gaining 142 yards on 22 total carries. Wide receiver Rondale Moore surprisingly led the Cardinals in rushing with 50 yards, the majority coming on a 41-yard scamper.

Who do you trust more this week? Do Josh Dobbs and the Cardinals have enough in the tank to upset LA at home? Or will Sean McVay add to his dominant 11-2 career record against Arizona? I don’t expect the Rams to fall any further under .500 at this point in the season. I anticipate LA’s offense will rebound in a big way after going scoreless in the second half against the unbeaten Eagles.

My pick is for the Rams to go over the spread and hold off a tough Cardinals team late in the second half. Who are you betting on in Week 6? Let’s discuss in the comments!