Random Ramsdom: What’s the most memorable Rams-Eagles game?

The Los Angeles Rams are 20-22-1 all-time against the Philadelphia Eagles, including 2-1 in the playoffs.

The first playoff game between the two franchises was a 14-0 win by the Eagles in 1949. the Rams have won the most recent two playoff games, 21-7 in 1989 and 29-24 during the 2001 postseason.

Most recently, the teams played in 2020, a 37-19 Rams win, which put an end to a six-game winning streak in the series by the Eagles. Philly has won 14 of the last 20 in the series.

It wasn’t so long ago Rams General Manager Les Snead was wearing a t-shirt printed with the words ‘F*** them picks’ during the team’s Super Bowl parade, in reference to team construction strategy built heavily on trading draft picks in order to acquire ready-made contributors. It also wasn’t so long ago that he was apologising for said gesture. Spoiler: 2022 was a humbling hangover.

“I’ve seen the way these guys have been working,” Kupp said. “I’ve unfortunately had to watch exactly how they’re working for a long time now. They’re efficient in the way they do things. They ask the right questions. They play for each other. All the makings of what you need to be a successful football team, all of that stuff is there. ... We’re growing, and I think the guys are working toward something pretty special.” Coach Sean McVay said Kupp will be activated from injured reserve and will play at SoFi Stadium “unless something different happens in the next 48 hours.” After finally shaking off the hamstring injury that required a trip to a specialist in Minnesota, Kupp had no limitations in practice this week.

“There are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, (I) want to be able to keep it in-house,” McVay said on Sept. 13, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.