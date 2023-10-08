LA Rams vs. Eagles: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

In a battle of the past two NFC Super Bowl representatives, the Los Angeles Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 8 at SoFi Stadium. The game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PST. Both squads are coming off overtime victories last week, L.A. knocking off the Indianapolis Colts and Philly beat their Eastern Conference rivals, the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts run the Eagles offense under the eye of first-year Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson, completing 68% of passes for 959 yards and adding 134 yards rushing. The offense is very well-balanced. On the ground, D’Andre Swift leads a unit that is 2nd in yards gained (661), 4th in yards per carry (4.7), and 2nd in yards per game (165.3). Through the air, Hurts predominantly zones in on wide outs A.J. Brown (29 catches, 414 yards) and DaVonta Smith (22 catches, 284 yards). Tight end Dallas Goedert is considered one of the best in the NFL (13 catches, 88 yards).

The Eagles have put a lot of capital into their defensive line and even though Round 1 pick edge Nolan Smith has not played much, they have a rotation that goes eight deep. None of the octet has played more than 69% of snaps and none less than 22%. That depth has led to Philly being #2 in ESPN’s run stop win rate and #8 in pass rush win rate. Pro Football Focus grades the Eagles pass rush in the mid-70’s and their run stopping in the high 70’s.

As the run stop ranking would indicate, Philadelphia has been stingy versus the ground attack. Pro Football Reference has them 2nd in rush yards allowed, 5th in yards per carry, and 2nd in rush yards per game. The successful pass rush win rate belies the success that the Eagles opposition has made through the air. They are 30th in completions allowed, 26th in pass yards allowed, 30th in pass touchdowns allowed, and given up a QB rating of 99.5 (26th).

Can the Rams win and make the statement that they’re ready to compete for a playoff run? Here’s how to check it out.

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday October 8

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: Inglewood, Ca.

Watch it live on TV: Regionally on Fox. Nationally on Youtube TV’s Sunday Ticket

Live stream: A host of streaming services including LA Rams Mobile App, NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV

Listen: ESPNLA 710 AM, KWKW 1330 AM, JACK 93.1 FM

ESPNLA’s affiliate radio stations:

KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA

KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA

KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA

KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

En Español: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

Tu Liga Radio’s affiliate radio stations:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA

KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

Current betting odds @ DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: Rams +4 -112 / -4 -108

Over/under total: over 50 -112 / under 50 -108

Money line: Rams +180 / Eagles -218