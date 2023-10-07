Rams vs. Eagles prop bets: Week 5’s best props for individuals

The Los Angeles Rams (+4) are back home for a three game home stand. They start it off with a date with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles (+4) this Sunday. The Rams are current four point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook. After winning last Sunday on the road in Indy, the Rams are eyeing to get back above .500 this weekend.

Here are some of the prop bets you can find at DraftKings Sportsbook for the game.

Cooper Kupp, Anytime TD Scorer

First off, Kupp has plus odds at +120 in this game to score a touchdown. He was seemingly automatic the last two years when on the field to score that those odds were minus just about every time. If Kupp catches one pass all game this Sunday it will be a touchdown.

Matthew Stafford has simply not been able to throw to Cooper Kupp in a regular season game since 2022. That was week nine against the Buccaneers, Kupp went for eight catches, 127 yards and a touchdown in that game. Stafford has made the most of Kupp’s absence but lets not act like Kupp isn’t going to be the go-to guy.

I think with Kupp’s injury, the Rams and mainly Sean McVay have gone away from passing the ball more in the red zone and have gone with the sure thing in Kyren Williams. With Kupp back? I expect to see plenty of red zone targets to number 10. My lock of the week is that Kupp finds pay-dirt.

Tyler Higbee, over/under 38.5 receiving yards

Higbee is third on the team in receiving yards and he’s averaging 12.3 yards per reception. He’s had three big plays this year and has seen a steady rise in targets. Higbee actually led the Rams as the most targeted player in the receiving game last week.

Higbee has gone over this line in three of his first four games. It feels as though he’s flying under the radar and might even be worth an anytime touchdown play but with the Eagles giving up the second-most fantasy points to tight ends, I expect Higbee to easily clear 38.5 receiving yards and so the easy play here is taking the over.

Byron Young, over/under 0.25 sacks

Once again, we are sticking with the over on the now weekly sack bet. We hit on this last week with Aaron Donald going over 0.25 sacks and while I was tempted to play Donald again, I backed out seeing as his line is now 0.75. I like the idea of 0.25 because that’s just a half sack.

You never know how games are going to go but Young is an elite athlete who could chase down Hurts for a sack. However, all it takes is someone to get that a second earlier and you get nothing for it. I think the half sack is a safe bet with the mobile Daniels likely to roll out and try to make some plays outside of the pocket, we’ve already seen Young chase down quarterbacks to the sideline and I expect him to do that once or twice in this one.

Young is 15th in edge defender pressures, is tied with Micah Parsons in quarterback hits and currently has two sacks this season. That’s a half sack a game and that’s one of a few reasons why I like him to go over the 0.25 sack line in this one.

BONUS: D’Andre Swift, over/under 14.5 rush attempts

I don’t see any way the Eagles win this game if the second-leading rusher in the league doesn’t have more than 14 carries in this one. The Rams rank as a middle of the pack run defense and eighth in passing defense. While I think the Eagles will be able to find more success than other teams have testing the secondary, it doesn’t mean you can just abandon the run and beat this Rams team.

Swift is on fire, the Rams give up 4.4 yards per carry and over 100 yards per game. Philadelphia legitimately runs the ball more than anyone in the league as they average 35 carries a game. To me, this is a no-brainer. Swift is on fire, the Eagles need Swift, the Eagles need to run the ball to win and the Eagles run the ball more than anyone. Should be an easy money prop here for Swift.