Random Ramsdom: Fletcher Cox and a few others are OUT as Cooper Kupp sets return

The Los Angeles Rams will be getting back Cooper Kupp this coming Sunday. The Philidelphia Eagles will be without Fletcher Cox and a few others. Cox may not be as dominant as he once was, but he’s still a great player. I am pretty sure he’s a Hall of Fame type player, and he can certainly still wreck havoc. It’s shame he won’t be playing Sunday. That could help LA’s chances at a win though. What could help even more might be the return of Kupp as mentioned above.

Are there any other notable players who may be missing from this game? The Rams also may have Ochaun Mathis returning from injury soon. Are there any other potential players to be excited about on either side? We’ve got a few names of who’s out listed below. We won’t know the final injury report until game day.

“Four players were ruled OUT: Cam Jurgens, Fletcher Cox, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Sydney Brown. Jurgens is reportedly set to miss multiple games due to a foot sprain. The Eagles will start Sua Opeta at right guard. With Jurgens previously serving as the backup center option, Landon Dickerson is now the prime candidate to shift inside if something happens to Jason Kelce. It remains to be seen who would come in at left guard in that scenario ... but it could be Jack Driscoll. Hopefully we won’t have to find out. Cox is set to miss his first non-regular season finale game since 2017. The Eagles will miss Cox’s production; he’s off to an unexpectedly good start this year. But they do still have a lot of defensive tackle depth, even with Tuipulotu out as well. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, and rookie Moro Ojomo will all see playing time in a five-man DT rotation. Ojomo is set to make his NFL debut.”

“There aren’t any individual props up yet for Kupp as the books await his official designation and possible snap count. He is +115 for an anytime TD and +850 for the first of the game. The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts Kupp for 5.0 catches, 62 yards and 0.47 TDs. They’re very different teams now, but the last time the Rams played the Eagles was Week 2 in 2020 in Philly and Kupp had five catches for 81 yards in a 37-19 win. Jared Goff was his QB then. Kupp’s return will likely will bump up Matthew Stafford’s passing yardage over/under total (currently 273.5 yards) a tad for Sunday and can only hurt the Offensive Rookie of the Year case for sensational fifth-round pick Puka Nacua, who is a +425 second favorite at DK behind Houston QB C.J. Stroud (+175). Nacua leads the NFL with 52 targets, but his share of the ball will almost surely decrease with Kupp on the field. In his stellar 2021 season, Kupp easily led the league with 191 targets. Kupp now will draw the opposing team’s No. 1 cornerback, which could make Nacua’s job easier when he is targeted.”

“Cooper Kupp will make his season debut Sunday. Kupp, who’s been sidelined through the first four weeks due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday and now is set to play against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. “Yeah,” McVay said when asked if he expected Kupp to play. “Unless something different happens in the next 48 hours.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay: WR Cooper Kupp will practice in full today and play on Sunday against the Eagles.



"It's good for our team but it's also good for somebody that you care a whole lot about."



“Without the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP, the Rams have still managed to secure a 2-2 record behind the sensational play of rookie receiver Puka Nacua, who currently leads the league with 39 catches while sitting at third in total receiving yards (501). “It’s good for our team but it’s also good for somebody that you care a whole lot about,” McVay said. There was growing concern early in the week that Kupp would have to miss a fifth straight game to begin the season, but he slowly ramped up the practice reps. “He’s going to go through practice today,” McVay said to reporters on Wednesday. “We’re going to see exactly what that looks like, but it says limited, he’s not going to be limited. I was like Ron Burgundy, just reading off the injury report. So he’s going through a normal practice. We’ll see how he’s feeling, and we’ll progress him as the week goes.”