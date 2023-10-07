Rams Reacts results: Fan belief in team is back up after a win in Indianapolis

The Los Angeles Rams are 2-2 four weeks into the season and coming off an exciting overtime road victory in Indianapolis. Fan’s positive feelings about the team are headed back in the right direction after a down week, up 33% this time around, with 94% of fans saying they are confident in the Rams.

Getting a win will always be a boost of confidence to the fan base, and while some may say that 94% is a bit high considering that LA almost gave away a 23pt lead in the Colts game, a win is a win no matter how ugly. A tally in the win column, and the news of wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s expected return this weekend against Philadelphia, makes it hard not to be excited if you’re a Rams fan this week.

Los Angeles welcomes the Philadelphia Eagles to SoFi Stadium, in a touch matchup against one of the NFC’s best this year. The Rams come into the game as 4-pt underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This will be LA’s first game with both Kupp and rookie Puka Nacua on the field so it will be interesting to see how the two work together within the NFL’s fourth best offense. Philadelphia has a strong defense line, with rookie Jalen Carter coming into the game with 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

This could pose some problems for the Rams offensive line that is dealing with a couple injuries. Joe Noteboom has been confirmed to be out for the game, making the left tackle position particularly thin considering Alaric Jackson was out last week and still working his way back from injury. Luckily, head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he does expect Jackson to start - though it is still considered a game-time decision. McVay also mentioned that Warren McClendon Jr., not Zach Thomas, would be the reserve left tackle if Jackson was injured or unable to go.

The Eagles also boast an effective running game that is second in total rushing yards and fourth in average yards per carry with 4.9, according to NFL.com. The Rams are in the middle of the pack for most defensive statistics except against the pass, where they are in the top five. They will get back some help against the run in the form of rookie fifth round pick Ochaun Mathis, who returns from a training camp hamstring injury.

Hopefully Mathis can add an extra boost on defense against Eagles RB DeAndre Swift, while LA’s running back Kyren Williams, who broke out for his first 100+ yard game and two more touchdowns last week, continues his high level of play on the offensive side of the ball.