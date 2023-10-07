Week 5 Sunday NFL Picks: Can Cowboys upset unbeaten 49ers in primetime?

Aside from the Rams playing the Eagles, which Week 5 Sunday game are you most looking forward to watching?

The most important game in regards to playoff seeding will be played between two NFC powers. Defenses will steal the show on Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams come into this game with a combined 7-1 record between them. The Niners and Cowboys have matched up in the postseason two years in a row with Dallas falling short each time. America’s Team entered Week 4 coming off an upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals and rebounded to give Patriots coach Bill Belichick the worst loss of his head coaching career. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons leads the NFL in just about every pass rushing metric so far and San Francisco will have their hands full in keeping him away from Brock Purdy. Purdy had only one incompletion against Arizona and set the 49ers’ single-game record for completion percentage in the process. I wish it were possible for both teams to lose this game but sadly that won’t be the case.

The Cowboys visit the 49ers at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Dallas is a 3.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook and my picks for Tallysight are shown below.

Other matchups to be on the lookout for include Jaguars and Bills in London, Texans at Falcons, Panthers at Lions, Titans at Colts, Giants at Dolphins (RIP to your season Giants), Saints at Patriots, Ravens at Steelers, Bengals at Cardinals, Jets at Broncos in a possible revenge game for Nathaniel Hackett and the Swifties, ahem, Chiefs at Vikings.

Which Sunday game are you most looking forward to?