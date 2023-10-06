Sean McVay gives injury updates on two key offensive linemen

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gave updates on two key offensive linemen as the team prepares to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Alaric Jackson will be a game-time decision at left tackle. Joe Noteboom—who entered the season as the starting RG but filled in for Jackson at LT last week against the Indianapolis Colts—has been ruled out.

Sean McVay clarifies here, he does expect Jackson to start and McClendon would back him up. https://t.co/gEXhEw6Kbn — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 6, 2023

Jackson is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and a groin injury has kept Noteboom out of practice.

According to Rodrigue, McVay is optimistic about Jackson’s chances to play and if he’s healthy he will be the starter at left tackle. Rookie fifth-rounder Warren McClendon would be Jackson’s replacement. This would be the first playing opportunity for the former Georgia Bulldog.

The Rams are short-handed along the offensive line and will face an aggressive Eagles defensive line that features McClendon’s former Georgia teammates in Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith.