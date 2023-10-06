What’s your Cooper Kupp return game stat prediction?

The Los Angeles Rams have played the first four games of the season without star receiver Cooper Kupp, but that all changes on Sunday when the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year will make his 2023 debut. The Rams have announced that Kupp will start against the Philadelphia Eagles, meaning Matthew Stafford will now have his favorite target in addition to his new favorite target, Puka Nacua.

It has been almost a year since Cooper Kupp played in a football game, but he was on track to have another monster season in 2022. Now it’s Puka having the monster season, leading the NFL in catches with 39 and ranking third in yard with 501.

Puka Nacua could be the Robert Woods to Kupp’s Kupp.

How do you expect Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to fit together, alongside Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson, and Tyler Higbee, in their first game together?

Let us know your Week 5 stat predictions for Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in the comments below: How many targets, catches, and yards do you expect for each?