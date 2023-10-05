Random Ramsdom: Tyler Higbee cherishes the C on his chest, SB ring, and bobblehead

Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams recently gave an interview. In it he gives an adorable answer to some of his favorite memories as a Ram. I gave it away in the headline and you can watch the interview below. It’s so incredibly humanizing how he explains why his bobblehead means to much to him. I loved it, who wouldn’t want a bobblehead based after themselves!?! Very cool. He’s done a lot for this team and recently got an extension. Feel free to watch the clip below, where do you rank Higbee as a tight end in the NFL? Top 10? Top 5? I feel like he does a lot of the dirty work for the Rams. Blocks, takes big hits and does whatever he is asked. I believe he was drafted when Jeff Fisher was there which I think is interesting.

Off the OT win over the Colts, TE @Ty_Higs19 joins @JB_Long to discuss the team’s performance + his favorite moments as a Ram. ️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2023

“THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will practice on Wednesday, and although the injury report will say he’s a limited participant, Sean McVay said, he’ll go through a “normal” practice. Earlier in the day, the Rams designated Kupp to return to practice, starting his 21-day practice window. The receiver has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury since the start of the season, missing the Rams’ first four games. “He said he’s feeling really good,” McVay said before practice on Wednesday. “I trust him. He’s a guy that really knows his body really well, very experienced player and so there’ll be an ongoing dialogue. “We want to be smart as we kind of ramp up his workload throughout the course of the week with the goal of him being ready to go and we’ll see exactly what that looks like as the week progresses.”

“Early on against the Colts, the Rams really leaned on them with the run game — not for many chunk plays, but for consistent short and medium pickups. I suspect that took a physical toll on Indianapolis and factored into the Colts coming up just short in their comeback attempt. Basically, this is my way to avoid focusing on Puka Nacua for the fourth straight week, but I really like that Sean McVay has added a power-running dimension to his team that it seldom had before. But yeah, Nacua remains a revelation, and Cooper Kupp is coming back. As long as Matthew Stafford remains upright, this is a dangerous and intriguing team.”

“This total opened at 47 in Vegas, and it’s been blasted up a few points. I’m not usually one to chase a bad number, but this still feels ripe up to 51. Clearly 47 was a horrible opener and the market has corrected accordingly. Everybody knows about Philly’s offensive versatility. The Eagles can beat you through the air and on the ground because quarterback Jalen Hurts is a damn Swiss Army knife in the pocket. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has been a nice surprise. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is silencing all his elbow critics thanks to a passing attack that’s averaging almost 300 yards per game. And that’s been without star wideout Cooper Kupp, who might return Sunday. This could easily be a 30-27 final.”