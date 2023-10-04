Random Ramsdom: Should Kevin Dotson remain starter for Rams?

The Los Angeles Rams had to move Joe Noteboom from right guard to left tackle to fill-in for A.J. Jackson in their most recent game, giving Kevin Dotson an opportunity to start for the first time with the team. If Jackson returns this week, should Noteboom or Dotson get the start at right guard?

Sean McVay was pleased with Dotson’s first start.

Furthermore, the Rams traded for guard Kevin Dotson from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 27, adding to the names Los Angeles would seemingly pick out of a hat to make the roster. On Sunday in Indianapolis, he made his first start as a Ram and excelled. Los Angeles would go on to win 29-23 in overtime. “I thought he did a really good job,” McVay began. “I thought he played with physicality, thought he got good removal … I thought he did a really nice job in protection and just straining to finish.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip bruise) expected to play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As long as Matthew Stafford is on the field, the Los Angeles Rams have shown they can compete. It was all the more evident when Stafford overcame a hard landing on his hip early in the fourth quarter to direct a 29-23 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. “Obviously, you want him to be healthy, but something about him, he always plays with a pretty good edge when he’s got something to work through too,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday.

